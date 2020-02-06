Home

Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
12:00
St Mary's Church
Carlton-le-Moorland, Lincs
View Map
John O'BRIEN Notice
O'BRIEN John Patrick

Passed away peacefully on 22nd January 2020, aged 82 years. Loving husband of Eileen. Dad of Andrew, Tim, Nichola and Neil. Father-in-law of Stephanie and Susan. Grandpa of Kristian, Billie, Conall, Dominic, Martha, Jasmine and Louisa. Always in our thoughts. Thank you for the wonderful memories. Private committal service followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at St Mary's Church, Carlton-le-Moorland, Lincs on Thursday, 13th February 2020 at 12noon. Family flowers only please. Donations for Cancer Research UK may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd or made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020
