O'BRIEN John Patrick
Passed away peacefully on 22nd January 2020, aged 82 years. Loving husband of Eileen. Dad of Andrew, Tim, Nichola and Neil. Father-in-law of Stephanie and Susan. Grandpa of Kristian, Billie, Conall, Dominic, Martha, Jasmine and Louisa. Always in our thoughts. Thank you for the wonderful memories. Private committal service followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at St Mary's Church, Carlton-le-Moorland, Lincs on Thursday, 13th February 2020 at 12noon. Family flowers only please. Donations for Cancer Research UK may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd or made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020