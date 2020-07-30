|
OLDHAM John Harvey Ridge passed away at home on 22nd July 2020, aged 95 years. Loving husband of the late Peggy, much loved dad of Helen, Richard, Judith and Philip and dear grandad to Simon, Sarah, Rachel and Emma and great-grandad to Benjamin, Lily, Hannah, Freya, James and Noah. A private family funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium. Donations in memory of John for Beaumond House or Newark Emmaus Trust may be made online at egillandsons.co.uk or sent to E Gill and Sons Ltd, 55 Albert Street, Newark.
Published in Newark Advertiser on July 30, 2020