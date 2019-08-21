Home

E Gill & Sons Ltd
55 Albert Street
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG24 4BQ
01636 677461
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:30
Sherwood Forest Crematorium
Ollerton
John RAWSON

John RAWSON Notice
RAWSON

John

Sadly passed away peacefully at Woodlands Care Home, Spion Kop on the 8th August 2019 aged 83. Loving husband to Mavis, father to Justine and Calvin and grandfather to Jack, Oliver and Ella. Sleep tight. Funeral to be held at the Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Ollerton at 11.30am Tuesday 3rd September 2019 then afterwards at Newark Indoor Bowls Centre. Family flowers only please. All donations to Dementia UK which may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Aug. 21, 2019
Newark Advertiser