RAWSON
John
Sadly passed away peacefully at Woodlands Care Home, Spion Kop on the 8th August 2019 aged 83. Loving husband to Mavis, father to Justine and Calvin and grandfather to Jack, Oliver and Ella. Sleep tight. Funeral to be held at the Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Ollerton at 11.30am Tuesday 3rd September 2019 then afterwards at Newark Indoor Bowls Centre. Family flowers only please. All donations to Dementia UK which may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Aug. 21, 2019