SUTER
John Michael
Passed away peacefully in Lincoln County Hospital on 5th February, 2020, aged 85 years. A loving and devoted husband, dad, grandad and great grandad. John was known to be a kind, gentle man, so loved and greatly missed. He will be forever in our hearts. Funeral service to be held at Collingham Methodist Chapel on Wednesday 26th February at 11:15am followed by cremation at Sherwood Forest Crematorium. Family flowers only please. It was John's wish, if so desired, that donations be made to either Cancer Research UK or Beaumond House Community Hospice, these may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd or made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
