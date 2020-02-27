|
THURLBY
John Trevor
The family would like to thank Simon of E Gill and Sons for their care and professionalism in taking care of Dad's funeral. Thank you to Reverend Owen Page for a lovely service. Also thank you to Biltons Blooms for all their hard work and beautiful flowers. A huge thank you to Dan and his team at The Boat House Farndon for their excellent hospitality. Lastly thank you to everyone who came and paid their respects to Dad, he will be sadly missed.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020