John
Thurlby
Rose, Jane and Frazer would like to thank all our friends and family for all the lovely cards, flowers and messages of support on John's passing. We would like to make special thanks to all the people who helped us care for John to the end. Thank you to Kat Hall,
all the girls from The Carers Trust, Jan & the team from Nottinghamshire Hospice Night Support, Stephanie, Sue Glover from King's Mill, Dr Clarke & Dr Seth from Southwell medical centre, Gill's Funeral Directors - for their excellent service, The Red Cross, Lindsay Clarke, and Beaumond House. Without them all we wouldn't have managed. Thank you so much x
Published in Newark Advertiser on May 14, 2020