Home

POWERED BY

Services
E Gill & Sons Ltd
55 Albert Street
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG24 4BQ
01636 677461
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
09:45
Christ Church
Newark
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John WEIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John WEIR

Notice Condolences

John WEIR Notice
WEIR

John James

peacefully passed away at home, on Wednesday 16th October, 2019, aged 81 years. A loving husband to Pamela, father of Ian and Dawn, father-in-law to Mark, grandad of David, Luke, Chloe and the late Amy, and great-grandad to Charlotte, Morgan, Annalise and Milo. Funeral Service to take place at Christ Church, Newark on Wednesday 30th October at 9.45am followed by cremation at Gedling Crematorium, Lambley. Please wear Forest Shirts or something red. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers for Beaumond House Community Hospice, greatly appreciated, these may be made by retiring collection at church, sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd or online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Newark Advertiser