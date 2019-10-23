|
WEIR
John James
peacefully passed away at home, on Wednesday 16th October, 2019, aged 81 years. A loving husband to Pamela, father of Ian and Dawn, father-in-law to Mark, grandad of David, Luke, Chloe and the late Amy, and great-grandad to Charlotte, Morgan, Annalise and Milo. Funeral Service to take place at Christ Church, Newark on Wednesday 30th October at 9.45am followed by cremation at Gedling Crematorium, Lambley. Please wear Forest Shirts or something red. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers for Beaumond House Community Hospice, greatly appreciated, these may be made by retiring collection at church, sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd or online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 23, 2019