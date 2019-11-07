Home

John WEIR

WEIR

Pamela and the family would like to thank everyone who attended John's funeral with special thanks to Reverend Owen Page for his thoughtful words and presentation of the church service and to E.Gill & Sons for the funeral arrangements, in particular David Dixey, for his personal efforts, also Deincourt Hotel for hosting our refreshments afterwards. Thanks to you all for the many messages of condolence, cards, flowers & donations to Beaumond House Community Hospice, with many thanks to their Community Nurses & Carers, for their support in helping John to be cared for, during his final weeks at home.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 7, 2019
