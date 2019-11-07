|
|
CRAWLEY
Josephine
On 29th October, 2019, passed away peacefully at Red Rose Nursing Home, aged 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Frank, dearly loved mother of James and the late Douglas, a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service at St Wilfrid's Church, South Muskham on Monday 18th November at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, if desired donations for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 7, 2019