E Gill & Sons Ltd
55 Albert Street
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG24 4BQ
01636 677461
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
13:00
St Wilfrid's Church
South Muskham
View Map
Josephine CRAWLEY

Josephine CRAWLEY Notice
CRAWLEY

Josephine

On 29th October, 2019, passed away peacefully at Red Rose Nursing Home, aged 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Frank, dearly loved mother of James and the late Douglas, a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service at St Wilfrid's Church, South Muskham on Monday 18th November at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, if desired donations for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 7, 2019
