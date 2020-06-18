|
passed away peacefully in King's Mill Hospital on 5th June 2020, after a short illness, aged 96 years. Much loved wife of the late John, beloved mum of Philip, Barbara, Janet, Diane, and the late June and John, mother-in-law to Alison, Richard, Shaun and David, a dearly loved nan, great and great-great-nan. XXX Due to current restrictions there is to be a private family service. Donations in memory of Joyce for the British Heart Foundation may be made at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on June 18, 2020