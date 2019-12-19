Home

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
13:00
Wilford Hill Crematorium
Joyce KANIKULA

Joyce KANIKULA Notice
KANIKULA

Joyce Mary

Sadly passed away on the 1st December 2019. Funeral Service to be held at Wilford Hill Crematorium on Monday 30th December at 1.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations in memory to the F19 Ward at Queens Medical Centre (cash only) or All Saints Church in Collingham may be left in the donations box provided as you leave the service. Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare, 85 Wolds Drive, Keyworth, Nottingham, NG12 5FT. Telephone: 0115 937 4437
Published in Newark Advertiser on Dec. 19, 2019
