TOWNEND
Joyce
Jennifer and Jeff would like to thank all family and friends who attended Joyce's funeral and for the flowers and cards of condolence. Special thanks to Christine of E. Gill and Sons Funeral Directors and to Reverend E. Murray for conducting the service and burial at St.Oswald's, East Stoke. To Louise for the flower arrangements for the coffin and to Lisa and staff of Sherwood Grange Care Centre, Edwinstowe for their care of Joyce for the past three years.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Apr. 2, 2020