June DRINKWATER

June DRINKWATER Notice
DRINKWATER

June

died peacefully on 11th August 2020 aged 90 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late John and mother of the late Gary. Will be sadly missed by her daughter Elaine & partner Lee, Joy, David & Wendy, Chris & Pat, Tim & Julie, family and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. God bless you Mum xxx Family flowers only please. Donations for Alzheimer's Society may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk. Alternatively, cheques made payable to the charity may be sent to E. Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Aug. 20, 2020
