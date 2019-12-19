|
HARPER
Justine
passed away peacefully at home on 15th December 2019, after a short illness, aged 87 years. The dear wife of George, much loved mother of Ruth and the late Christopher and the grandmother of Max and Freddie. She will be sadly missed by her many friends in Farndon in St Peter's Church, the W.I., Art Group and Horticultural Society. Funeral service at St Peter's Church, Farndon on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, if desired donations for St Peter's Church, Farndon and Beaumond House Community Hospice may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Dec. 19, 2019