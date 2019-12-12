|
PARFITT
Keith
Passed away on Saturday, 23rd November 2019, aged 78 years. Loving husband of the late Barbara, much loved dad of Tim, sadly missed brother, companion of Val and good friend to many. Funeral service to take place at Sherwood Forest Crematorium on a date to be arranged. Family flowers only. Donations , if desired, will benefit 'Forget - Me -Nots' (Tuxford) and be gratefully received by Funeral Directors, G.D. Hall, Newark road, Tuxford, NG22 0NA Tel: 01777 872929
Published in Newark Advertiser on Dec. 12, 2019