Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
14:00
Penmount Crematorium
Peacefully at Mount Edgcumbe Hospice on Thursday 29th October, Kenneth Richard Skinner aged 80 years, of St Columb, Cornwall. Loving husband of Margaret (deceased). Great Dad of Andrew & Zoe, and Richard & Samantha. Proud Grandad of Emma, Harry, Jack, Anna, Josh, Symy, Grace, Jacob, Olly and Harrison. Ken's life will be celebrated at Penmount Crematorium, observing the current restrictions, on Thursday 12th November at 2.00 pm The service will be Webcast. Family flowers only donations in memory of Ken if desired for Mount Edgcumbe Hospice c/o the Funeral Director: Colin Rescorla, Lower Penmellyn, St Columb. TR96 AZ Tel: 01637 880 629 [email protected] .co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 12, 2020
