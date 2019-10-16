|
|
EDWARDS
Kenneth Bertram 'Ken' aged 88 years. Passed away on Sunday 6th October, 2019 in hospital surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband and best friend to Rita for 62 years, much loved father of Diane and the late Keith, special grandad to Becky, Josie, Stephen, Iain and Phil and great-grandad to Emily, Phoebe, Olivia-Faith and Judah. Funeral Service at St Leonard's Church on Friday 25th October at 11.00am. Family flowers only, donations for Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd or made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 16, 2019