Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00
St Leonard's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth EDWARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth EDWARDS

Notice Condolences

Kenneth EDWARDS Notice
EDWARDS

Kenneth Bertram 'Ken' aged 88 years. Passed away on Sunday 6th October, 2019 in hospital surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband and best friend to Rita for 62 years, much loved father of Diane and the late Keith, special grandad to Becky, Josie, Stephen, Iain and Phil and great-grandad to Emily, Phoebe, Olivia-Faith and Judah. Funeral Service at St Leonard's Church on Friday 25th October at 11.00am. Family flowers only, donations for Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd or made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Newark Advertiser