SHEPHERD
Kenneth (Ken)
on Thursday 6th August 2020, Ken, of Laxton, sadly passed away at King's Mill Hospital Mansfield aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary, a much loved dad of Diane, Clive, John, Anne-Marie and the late Stuart, grandad and great-grandad. The funeral will be family cremation. At a later date, to be arranged, we will have a service at Laxton Church for all to attend and remember Ken and the interment of his ashes. Lots of love, God bless you dad xxx
Published in Newark Advertiser on Aug. 13, 2020