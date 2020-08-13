Home

on Thursday 6th August 2020, Ken, of Laxton, sadly passed away at King's Mill Hospital Mansfield aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary, a much loved dad of Diane, Clive, John, Anne-Marie and the late Stuart, grandad and great-grandad. The funeral will be family cremation. At a later date, to be arranged, we will have a service at Laxton Church for all to attend and remember Ken and the interment of his ashes. Lots of love, God bless you dad xxx
