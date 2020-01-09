|
SEAMAN Landra May
on 31st December 2019, passed away peacefully at South Collingham Hall Care Home, aged 76 years. Loving wife of the late Pete, much loved mother of Nicole, mother-in-law to Noel, nanny of Sarah, Natalie and Bethany and great-grandmother of Adam and Rose. A huge thank you to all the staff for their love and care given over the last seven years. Enquiries for funeral arrangements may be made to E. Gill & Sons Ltd. Tel: 01636 677461
Published in Newark Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020