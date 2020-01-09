Home

POWERED BY

Services
E Gill & Sons Ltd
55 Albert Street
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG24 4BQ
01636 677461
Resources
More Obituaries for Landra SEAMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Landra SEAMAN

Notice Condolences

Landra SEAMAN Notice
SEAMAN Landra May

on 31st December 2019, passed away peacefully at South Collingham Hall Care Home, aged 76 years. Loving wife of the late Pete, much loved mother of Nicole, mother-in-law to Noel, nanny of Sarah, Natalie and Bethany and great-grandmother of Adam and Rose. A huge thank you to all the staff for their love and care given over the last seven years. Enquiries for funeral arrangements may be made to E. Gill & Sons Ltd. Tel: 01636 677461
Published in Newark Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -