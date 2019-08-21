|
LENA MARY CREE
The family of the late Lena would like to thank E Gill & Sons Ltd for their care and professionalism and Father Peter Ingman, Father Michael, Father Lucian for the Requiem Mass. Thank you to Beaumond House, the palliative care team and Macmillan for their invaluable support. Thanks also to Holy Trinity Musicians and Choir, the palace signers and the team at Holy Trinity Community Centre
who made the day a wonderful celebration of Lena's life. Gordon and family.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Aug. 21, 2019