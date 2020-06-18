|
BENTON
Margaret Judith
on 5th June 2020, formerly of Welbourn and Balderton, passed away peacefully at Bassingham Care Centre, aged 79 years. Reunited with husband Eric, dearly loved mother of Stella, Helen and Dawn, much loved grandma to Eleanor, William, Eva, Becca and Edward, sister to John and Cathryn. Private family funeral. Family flowers only, donations made payable to Parkinson's UK c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, Tritton Road, Lincoln, LN6 7QY. Tel: 01522 534971
Published in Newark Advertiser on June 18, 2020