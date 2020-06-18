Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret BENTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret BENTON

Notice Condolences

Margaret BENTON Notice
BENTON

Margaret Judith

on 5th June 2020, formerly of Welbourn and Balderton, passed away peacefully at Bassingham Care Centre, aged 79 years. Reunited with husband Eric, dearly loved mother of Stella, Helen and Dawn, much loved grandma to Eleanor, William, Eva, Becca and Edward, sister to John and Cathryn. Private family funeral. Family flowers only, donations made payable to Parkinson's UK c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, Tritton Road, Lincoln, LN6 7QY. Tel: 01522 534971
Published in Newark Advertiser on June 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -