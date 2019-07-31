|
|
BROWN Margaret Florence (Tilly)(nee Dring)
Aged 87 years, sadly passed away peacefully at her home on 27th July 2019. For 62 years the loving wife of Ron, mum to Mark, Karl and Richard and devoted nana to all her grandchildren. The family would like to thank Vanessa and her team at the Renal Unit at City Hospital, City Hospital Breast Care Unit, Beaumond House Home Care team, the fantastic AMG Ladies, Barnby Gate Surgery and the Newark Area District Nurses. These teams enabled Margaret to stay at home throughout her illness as was her wish. Funeral enquiries to E. Gill & Sons Ltd. Tel. 01636 677461
Published in Newark Advertiser on July 31, 2019