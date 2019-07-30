Home

BROWN

Margaret Florence

Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 27th July 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of Ron, mum of Mark, Karl and Richard and devoted nana to all her grandchildren. Funeral service to be held at St. Giles Church, Balderton on Friday 16th August at 11.30 am followed by cremation at Sherwood Forest Crematorium.

By Margaret's request please

wear something bright. Family flowers only please. Donations for Beaumond House and Nottingham Hospitals Charity (to be used at the renal unit, City Hospital) may be sent to E. Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on July 30, 2019
