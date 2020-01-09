|
|
BURTON
Margaret
Passed away on 31st December 2019 in Kingsmill hospital aged 81 years. Much loved mum to Sharon, Susan and Julie. Mother in law to John. Nanna to Phillip, Adam, Lewis and their respected partners. Funeral service to be held at Grantham Crematorium on Friday 31st January 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations to The British Red Cross may be left after the service or be sent to Lincolnshire cooperative Beacon Hill Road, Newark, NG24 1NT. Tel. 01636 703808
Published in Newark Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020