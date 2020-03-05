Home

E Gill & Sons Ltd
55 Albert Street
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG24 4BQ
01636 677461
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:30
Sherwood Forest Crematorium

Margaret CLARKE

Notice

Margaret CLARKE Notice
CLARKE

Margaret

On 22nd February 2020, passed away peacefully at Beaumond House Community Hospice, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of John, much loved mother of Andrew and Elaine, a dearest grandmother of four and great grandmother of two. Funeral service at Sherwood Forest Crematorium on Wednesday 11th March

at 11:30am. No flowers please, if desired donations for Beaumond House Community Hospice may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2020
