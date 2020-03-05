|
|
CLARKE
Margaret
On 22nd February 2020, passed away peacefully at Beaumond House Community Hospice, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of John, much loved mother of Andrew and Elaine, a dearest grandmother of four and great grandmother of two. Funeral service at Sherwood Forest Crematorium on Wednesday 11th March
at 11:30am. No flowers please, if desired donations for Beaumond House Community Hospice may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2020