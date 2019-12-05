|
|
PALMER Margaret Anne
died peacefully on 29th November, 2019 aged 95. Beloved wife of the late Gordon, and much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service at St. Helena's Church, Thoroton, NG13 9DS at 11.00am on Monday, 16th December. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to Thoroton P.C.C. (for St. Helena's Church) c/o William Roberts & Sons, Devon Lane, Bottesford, NG13 0BZ or retiring collection at the service.
