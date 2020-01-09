|
|
RAWLIN
Margaret
On 25th December, 2019 at Newark Hospital, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Dennis, dearly loved mother of Angela, Graham and Julia, dearest grandmother of James and Leanne. Requiem Mass at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Newark on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by cremation at Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Ollerton. Floral tributes or if preferred donations for the League of Friends of Newark Hospital may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd
Published in Newark Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020