MARSDEN
Marjorie Violet nee Wheeler
Passed away peacefully in Lincoln County Hospital on 7th February, 2020, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Ted, loving mother of Alan and Jackie and a much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Service of Thanksgiving for her life to take place at Lowdham Methodist Chapel on Thursday 27th February at 1:30pm after a family burial. No black to be worn please. Family flowers only by request, but donations, if so desired to Bloodwise may be given at the funeral service or sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020