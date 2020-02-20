Home

Passed away peacefully in Lincoln County Hospital on 7th February, 2020, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Ted, loving mother of Alan and Jackie and a much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Service of Thanksgiving for her life to take place at Lowdham Methodist Chapel on Thursday 27th February at 1:30pm after a family burial. No black to be worn please. Family flowers only by request, but donations, if so desired to Bloodwise may be given at the funeral service or sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020
