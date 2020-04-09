|
|
|
WILSON
Marjorie Joan (nee Bett)
Sue would like to thank all who attended her Mum's funeral and Canon Bronwen Gamble and E Gill & Sons for their compassionate guidance and professional services. Thank you also for the numerous messages of sympathy, kindness & support, flowers and very generous donations of £700 for Sutton-on-Trent Church & GP Surgery. Special thanks also to Hounsfield Surgery and both Silver Service & AMG Carers for their exceptional care enabling Marjorie to stay in her own home.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Apr. 9, 2020