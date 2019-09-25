|
PYKETT
Mark Edward
On 17th September 2019, passed away peacefully, aged 40 years. Much loved husband of Maria, dearly loved daddy of Harriett, George and Ted, dearest eldest son of Roger and Shena, brother of Matthew. Funeral Service at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Newark on Monday 7th October at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, if desired, donations for the Nottingham Hospitals Charity (for the Hayward House Appeal) may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 25, 2019