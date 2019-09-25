Home

POWERED BY

Services
E Gill & Sons Ltd
55 Albert Street
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG24 4BQ
01636 677461
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00
Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church
Newark
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark PYKETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark PYKETT

Notice Condolences

Mark PYKETT Notice
PYKETT

Mark Edward

On 17th September 2019, passed away peacefully, aged 40 years. Much loved husband of Maria, dearly loved daddy of Harriett, George and Ted, dearest eldest son of Roger and Shena, brother of Matthew. Funeral Service at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Newark on Monday 7th October at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, if desired, donations for the Nottingham Hospitals Charity (for the Hayward House Appeal) may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Newark Advertiser