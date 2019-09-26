|
|
17th September 2019
Our wonderful son-in-law, so proud of you.
You tried so hard to stay with us but it wasn't to be.
Thank you for the love and laughter you brought to our family, always a welcome voice and cheeky smile.
Thank you most of all for being a perfect husband to Maria and devoted father to Hattie, George and Ted and a truly loved member of our family.
We will love and miss you always Mark.
God bless and now rest in peace, until we meet again.
Albert & Mary xx
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 26, 2019