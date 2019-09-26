17th September, 2019.

Mark was my best friend, godfather to my son and my confidant.

We spoke up to four times a day every day.

I loved his passion for farming, country pursuits and socialising.

Mark had incredibly strong morals and family was the most important aspect of his life.

He put his wife and children before everything and everyone.

He loved to tell everyone about Harriett's academic success and horse riding capabilities, Georges sporting prowess and passion for farming and of course Ted's mischievous antics and latest string of female admirers.

He lived his life to the full with no regrets and was always the envy of his friends with his beautiful wife and perfect children.

We will think about you every day and you will always be in our hearts, especially in the shooting season.

Tom Hawthorne Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 26, 2019