Our darling Mark, adored Husband & Daddy. 5 months on & still I don't have the words to explain how much we love and miss you every single day. You took a piece of us all with you when you had to go. But, we are living our lives as you wanted us to and know you are beside us sending love and strength. On what should have been your 41st birthday we will remember the loving, fun, devoted Husband and Daddy you were to us. We were truly blessed to have made so many wonderful memories with such a beautiful person. We know your love lives on in us all and that you are forever by our side. Loving Birthday wishes sent from our hearts to yours. Until we meet again, Maria, Hattie, George & Ted xxxx
Published in Newark Advertiser on Feb. 13, 2020
