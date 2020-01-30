Home

Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
13:15
Christ Church
Newark
Maureen HOPKINSON Notice
HOPKINSON

Maureen (nee Padgett)

on 22nd January 2020, passed away at home, aged 83 years. The beloved wife of the late Bob. Much loved mum to Susan, Sharon, Stephen, Elaine, Carolyn, Robert and the late Andrew. Funeral Service at Christ Church, Newark on Friday, 14th February at 1.15 pm followed by committal at Grantham Crematorium. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations for Beaumond House Community Hospice may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd or made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Jan. 30, 2020
