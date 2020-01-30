|
HOPKINSON
Maureen (nee Padgett)
on 22nd January 2020, passed away at home, aged 83 years. The beloved wife of the late Bob. Much loved mum to Susan, Sharon, Stephen, Elaine, Carolyn, Robert and the late Andrew. Funeral Service at Christ Church, Newark on Friday, 14th February at 1.15 pm followed by committal at Grantham Crematorium. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations for Beaumond House Community Hospice may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd or made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Jan. 30, 2020