E Gill & Sons Ltd
55 Albert Street
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG24 4BQ
01636 677461
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00
St Giles Church
Balderton
View Map
THOMPSON

Maureen (Mo)

On 11th September 2019, passed away peacefully at Beaumond House, surrounded by her loving family, aged 69 years. Dearly loved wife of Nev, much loved mother of Wayne and Louise, mother-in-law of Jackie and Lee, devoted and loving nana of Olivia. Funeral Service at St Giles Church, Balderton on Thursday 26th September at 11.00am, followed by cremation at Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Ollerton. Please wear bright colours. Family flowers only please, if desired donations for Beaumond House Community Hospice may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 25, 2019
