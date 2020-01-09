Home

E Gill & Sons Ltd
55 Albert Street
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG24 4BQ
01636 677461
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30
Sherwood Forest Crematorium
Maurice THOMAS

Notice

Maurice THOMAS Notice
THOMAS

Maurice

On 29th December 2019, passed away peacefully in Beaumond House Hospice, aged 87 years. Much loved husband of Edna, a loving father, father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service at Sherwood Forest Crematorium today, Thursday 9th January 2020 at 10.30 am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Maurice for Beaumond House Community Hospice may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd or made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
