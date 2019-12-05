|
WOODWARD
Mavis
Julia and Karen wish to thank everyone for their kind messages of sympathy, cards, flowers and donations following the loss of our beloved mum. Special thanks to the Hospice at Home team at Beaumond House, the Night Support Team at the Nottinghamshire Hospice, Toni Jacklin and the Newark Community Nurses. We are enormously grateful, that with your help, we were able to care for mum at home. Grateful thanks also to Art of Flowers, The Grange Hotel, Reverend Reg Watson and last, but by no means least to Simon Gill.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Dec. 5, 2019