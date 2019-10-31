|
MASON
Megan
On 20th October 2019, passed away peacefully at Copper Beeches Care Home, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Dennis, dearly loved mother of Peter and Wendy and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. A service of thanksgiving will take place at All Saints Church, North Collingham on Friday 8th November at 2:30 pm. Donations in lieu of flowers for Beaumond House Community Hospice may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd or made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 31, 2019