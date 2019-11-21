Home

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
15:30
Southwell Minster
Michael DOBBS

DOBBS Michael of Southwell, Notts. On 7th November, after long illness, aged 86 years. Most beloved of Rita, who predeceased him after fifty eight years of marriage. Proud father of Christopher, Simon and Victoria. Devoted grandfather of Zebedee, Lilac and Zinnia. Private cremation. Service of Thanksgiving at Southwell Minster on Wednesday 4th December at 3.30pm. Former Police Inspector and Raconteur, he was loved by all and is sadly missed. Please no flowers or cards.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 21, 2019
