Home

POWERED BY

Services
E Gill & Sons Ltd
55 Albert Street
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG24 4BQ
01636 677461
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael HOLLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael HOLLAND

Notice Condolences

Michael HOLLAND Notice
HOLLAND

Michael

M J Holland Motor Sales Stapleford

Sadly, passed away at home on the 25th September 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Dear husband of Jenny, much loved father of Paul and Scott, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Private funeral on 20th October, a webcast of the funeral service at Gedling Crematorium will be available please contact E Gill & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors Tel: 01636 677461 for details. Family flowers only please, if desired donations to John Eastwood Hospice Trust may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or by cheque payable to the charity and sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -