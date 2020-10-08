|
HOLLAND
Michael
M J Holland Motor Sales Stapleford
Sadly, passed away at home on the 25th September 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Dear husband of Jenny, much loved father of Paul and Scott, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Private funeral on 20th October, a webcast of the funeral service at Gedling Crematorium will be available please contact E Gill & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors Tel: 01636 677461 for details. Family flowers only please, if desired donations to John Eastwood Hospice Trust may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or by cheque payable to the charity and sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 8, 2020