John Michael
Suter
Pearl, Adrian, Bev and family wish to thank David of E Gill & Sons for organising John's funeral with such care and professionalism. Thank you to Reverend Barry Morley for such a lovely service, kind words and support. Thank you to Margaret, Dizz, Janet, Trish and Sarah for the delicious refreshments. Lastly thank you to all our friends and family who sent condolences and support and to those who attended to pay respect to John, a kind 'gentle' man. He will be deeply missed.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2020