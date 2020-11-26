Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael THOMPSON

Notice Condolences

Michael THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON

Michael

Passed away suddenly at home on 14th November 2020, aged 54 years.Loving husband to Natasha, loving father of Demi, Cameron and Calan, much loved son to Gemma and Rupert. Those we love don't go away,

They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near,

So loved, so missed, so very dear. Rest peacefully until we meet again. Forever loved XXXXX. Donations in memory of Michael for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Charitable Trust may be made by cheque payable to the charity and sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd or online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -