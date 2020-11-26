|
THOMPSON
Michael
Passed away suddenly at home on 14th November 2020, aged 54 years.Loving husband to Natasha, loving father of Demi, Cameron and Calan, much loved son to Gemma and Rupert. Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near,
So loved, so missed, so very dear. Rest peacefully until we meet again. Forever loved XXXXX. Donations in memory of Michael for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Charitable Trust may be made by cheque payable to the charity and sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd or online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 26, 2020