Home

POWERED BY

Services
E Gill & Sons Ltd
55 Albert Street
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG24 4BQ
01636 677461
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
14:30
St Peter's Church
Claypole
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mick HILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mick HILL

Notice Condolences

Mick HILL Notice
HILL

Mick

Died on 26th December 2019, at Beaumond House Hospice, aged 65 years. Loving father to Matthew and Jenny, grandfather to Erryn, William, Mollie and Matilda and brother of Sue. Loved and missed by many. Funeral service to be held at St Peter's Church, Claypole on Wednesday 15th January at 2:30pm. Gathering thereafter at Chesters, Balderton. The family ask for donations to Beaumond House Community Hospice in lieu of flowers. Donations may be given at the funeral service, sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd or made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -