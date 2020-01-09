|
HILL
Mick
Died on 26th December 2019, at Beaumond House Hospice, aged 65 years. Loving father to Matthew and Jenny, grandfather to Erryn, William, Mollie and Matilda and brother of Sue. Loved and missed by many. Funeral service to be held at St Peter's Church, Claypole on Wednesday 15th January at 2:30pm. Gathering thereafter at Chesters, Balderton. The family ask for donations to Beaumond House Community Hospice in lieu of flowers. Donations may be given at the funeral service, sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd or made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020