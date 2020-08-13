|
|
HALL
Mildred "Margaret"
Sadly passed away on the 8th August 2020 aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Ramon, much loved Mum, Gran and Great Grandma. Will be missed by all. Due to the present circumstances there will only be a private family service at the Wessex Vale Crematorium, West End Southampton. No flowers by request but donations to the Countess Mountbatten Hospice can be made through F C Hughes Funeral Directors, Hedge End, Southampton SO30 4AG
Published in Newark Advertiser on Aug. 13, 2020