HARRISON Neil David
passed away at home on 9th July 2020 after a short and typically brave battle with serious illness, aged 59 years. A heartbreaking loss for wife Cheryl, father David, daughters Sarah, Natalie and Bethany, brother Antony, sister-in-law Annette, grandchildren Adam and Rose, niece Tabby, step-sons Joe and Sam, step-daughter Kayleigh, Nicole, mother of his daughters, all partners and his many life long friends. We all loved you so very much. May you rest in peace with your loving mum Marion, till we meet again x Thank you also to the staff at Nottingham City Hospital, in particular haematology, cardiology and the Toghill ward, that cared for Neil over the past few months. Donations can be made in Neil's memory via www.egillandsons.co.uk, and the funeral will be held at St.Giles Church Balderton, on 30th July at 11.30am.
Published in Newark Advertiser on July 23, 2020