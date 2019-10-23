FLYNN



Nina taken from us on 20th October 2019, aged 38 years. Our amazing beautiful sister, our first true love, our joy, our inspiration. We are heartbroken and truly devastated that you are not with us anymore, your body unable to take you any further in this life. You fought so bravely to the end and we are so proud of you. You filled our lives with sunshine and the selfless love you have given us all over the last 38 years, will last for the rest of our lives. Be free our sister, be happy our sister. All our love forever and always, Tabby and Sam xxx Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 23, 2019