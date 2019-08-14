|
TAYLOR
Norman
Known as Philip or the locals knew him as the tortoise man. Peacefully in his sleep on 31st July 2019 aged 89 years. Family would like to thank neighbours and friends for their support over the years. Loving father of Mark and Grandad to Elinor and Max. Funeral service to be held at Gedling Crematorium, Tuesday 20th August at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Kidney Association c/o D J Hall Funeral Directors, Verne House, King Street, Southwell, NG25 0EN.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Aug. 14, 2019