Home

POWERED BY

Norman WILKINSON

Notice

Norman WILKINSON Notice
WILKINSON

Norman Edward

Stephen, Jean, Laura, Robert, Harriet and Florence would like to sincerely thank everyone who attended the funeral of Norman and also to thank everyone for the cards and messages of sympathy. Special thanks to the staff at The Troc Care Home, who looked after Norman so well, Reverend Reg Walton, E. Gill & Sons. R.A.F. Association for their contribution and attendance. Donations will be sent to the R.A.F. Benevolent Fund via E.Gill & Sons
Published in Newark Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -