WILKINSON
Norman Edward
Stephen, Jean, Laura, Robert, Harriet and Florence would like to sincerely thank everyone who attended the funeral of Norman and also to thank everyone for the cards and messages of sympathy. Special thanks to the staff at The Troc Care Home, who looked after Norman so well, Reverend Reg Walton, E. Gill & Sons. R.A.F. Association for their contribution and attendance. Donations will be sent to the R.A.F. Benevolent Fund via E.Gill & Sons
Published in Newark Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020