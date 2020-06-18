Home

Monday, Jun. 29, 2020
11:30
Sherwood Forest Crematorium
YATES

Norman Joseph Yates MBE

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Norman Joseph Yates at his Farndon home on 10th June 2020, aged 81 years, following a hard fought battle with cancer. Sorely missed by his sister Angela, partner Lauren and the many who knew him. Funeral will take place on Monday 29th June 2020 at 11.30 am, at Sherwood Forest Crematorium. Donations in memory of Norman for the Royal Air Force Association may be sent to E. Gill and Sons Ltd or online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on June 18, 2020
