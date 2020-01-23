|
CHENNELLS
Olive Margaret
Arthur, Susan and Gillian wish to thank everyone who attended Margaret's Funeral and for the many cards and messages of sympathy. Thanks to Reverend Mandy Cartwright for the lovely service. Many thanks to all at Collingham Medical Centre and Pharmacy, to the district nurses and community nurses from Beaumond House for their care and support shown to Margaret and ourselves in her final days. Finally, thanks to David Gill and his team for the excellent funeral arrangements and to all who donated to Beaumond House.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Jan. 23, 2020